VANCOUVER — B.C.’s public safety minister has announced a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of two people in a fire at the Winters Hotel in downtown Vancouver in April.

Mike Farnworth says in a statement that after the coroner has gathered sufficient evidence, an inquest jury will hear from witnesses under oath and make findings about the facts of the deaths.

He says the inquest jury could then make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in future.

Police say 68-year-old Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay, who was 53, were killed when the single-room occupancy hotel went up in flames in the Gastown neighbourhood on April 11.

Their bodies were only found a week after the blaze.

The hotel was home to many low-income residents and has since been demolished.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press