FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP has released an update after issuing multiple warrants for Richard George Cletheroe in the past year.

Clethroe is facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.

Initially, the detachment put out a release on November 10th, 2021, stating they were looking for Clethroe.

A police officer on patrol observed Cletheroe while he was walking in Fort St John and arrested him on November 26th. Cletheroe was released on an appearance notice for court on December 13th, 2021, which he did not attend.

The detachment once again asked the public for help locating the man on January 20th, 2022.

Police say they located the 32-year-old five days later, and he was given a February 7th court date. Again, Clethroe missed the court date given to him and was arrested on February 18th.

The man was released with a future court date of February 28th. An endorsed warrant was issued on March 28th after Clethroe missed the latest court date.

Police arrested Clethore on May 23rd and issued another appearance notice for May 30th.

After Clethroe failed to appear in court once again, police issued an unendorsed warrant on June 6th and arrested the man on June 12th to be held for court.

The courts released the man on a release order to appear on June 20th, 2022.

The man currently has a future court date of July 25th, 2022.