FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – After a successful weekend filled with smoked meat, the Fort St. John Rotary Club has already confirmed the dates for next year’s Ribfest.

The event will return to Fort St. John from July 13th to 16th, 2023.

Jeff Garrison, the co-chair of the Ribfest committee along with Cameron Eggie, says the dates were confirmed as of Wednesday morning. The committee has already started booking bands for next year.

Garrison has been in contact with one of Ribfest’s main organizers to discuss changes that could be made to improve the event.

“[We] discussed how we can [shorten] the wait times and lines and how important that is,” Garrison said.

“We’re looking to go a little bigger next year.”

Garrison is reminding next year’s guests to bring their own lawn chairs. He says there wasn’t enough free seating available for the number of people that came through last weekend.

“The Ribfest guys tell us about 17,000 people came through,” Garrison said.

“I know we estimated between seven and nine [thousand] on Saturday alone.”

Garrison wants to give a big shout-out to the community.

Following a very busy night, Garrison said he found only small amounts of garbage while walking around Centennial Park.

“I went around the park each morning after a busy day, and there were no more than eight pieces of garbage that I found,” he explained.

“I’ve been to events way smaller than this one that looks like a garbage dump in just five hours.”

He said this was due to contributions from community members and volunteers.

“Our volunteers were exhausted, and when people saw our volunteers starting to tear down tables and chairs and fencing, people just jumped in and helped,” he said.

“I’m sure it was clear that we were exhausted, but they didn’t have to do that.”

The Rotary Club raised almost $40,000 to put back into the community, although they don’t have a solidified plan for the funds yet.