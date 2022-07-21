FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a successful carwash fundraiser held by the North Peace Blue Flames riding team in Fort St. John, Cops for Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society announced a raffle for three grand prizes.

On July 9th, the riding team partnered with the Charlie Lake and Taylor fire departments to raise money for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North to support pediatric cancer research and programs for children with cancer.

The North Peace Blue Flames is comprised of Chetwynd RCMP’s detachment Commander, Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, Constable Kyle Lacharite and Constable Ryan Marquardt, North Peace Forensic Identification Specialist Corporal Cindy Tymensen and Dawson Creek’s Constable Matthew Yu.

Tickets for the recently announced raffle can be purchased online for $10 each with a chance to win one of three grand prizes.

The first prize is a two-day Rocky Mountaineer rail journey in the GoldLeaf service for two, valued at $5,000.

The second prize is one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination valued at up to $2,900.

The third prize is a Vancouver luxury weekend package that includes a one-night stay for two in a Fairmont Gold Harbour View room at the Vancouver Pacific Rim, a private helicopter tour for up to 5 people with Talon Helicopters, and a $500 shopping spree with Cadillac Fairview Pacific Centre. This package is valued at $2,500.

The raffle ticket sale ends October 7th, 2022, and the draw will be on October 8th in Vancouver, B.C.

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th, and the route will take the riders through the Peace.

Emergency services personnel and law enforcement will be cycling a planned route to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Donations will be accepted until December, and E-transfers can be made to blueflames2021@yahoo.com. Cash and Cheques are also accepted, and receipts for $20.00 or more can be given.

To donate directly online, visit the donation page for the team.