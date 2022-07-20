TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – A Tumbler Ridge RCMP investigation is underway into multiple incidents of fraud involving an out-of-town contractor.

The fraud consists of payment being obtained upfront from residents, and then the contractor ceases all communication with the victims once the funds are deposited.

Mounties say, so far, they have reportedly identified several victims but believe there are more that have yet to come forward.

Because the investigation is in its infancy, specific details cannot be released at this time, according to police.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Tumbler Ridge RCMP at 250-242-5252, refer to file 22-282, and speak with the lead investigator, Constable Nick Gachter.

Residents can also come into the office at 315 Iles Way in Tumbler Ridge.