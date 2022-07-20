FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is preparing a plan to revitalize Fort Nelson’s downtown core and wants feedback from the public.

According to the NRRM, this plan is intended to support long-range goal setting and plans to improve the downtown’s livability and increase its “attractiveness” to new businesses, residents, and visitors.

There are a couple of ways community members can get involved in the process, including a survey, comment board, and in-person engagement sessions.

The pre-engagement survey is five questions long and will be open until July 27th.

The web map comment board where residents can add comments, ideas, pictures and more to the planning area map.

In-person engagement sessions will begin on August 4th at NRRM’s office at 5319 – 50th Avenue South in Fort Nelson.

The August 4th session will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public and another session will be held on August 6th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The NRRM encourages youth aged 13 and up to attend as well.

The municipality are also requesting anyone who lives downtown, owns a business downtown or owns property downtown to attend one of the stakeholder workshops on August 4th.

The slots available for the stakeholder workshops are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stakeholders are advised to email the NRRM by July 30th to register for a time slot.

The NRRM is also planning and seeking feedback on the future of Art Frazer Memorial park and Andy Bailey Regional Park.

NRRM is reportedly planning major accessibility improvements to both parks and is currently looking for input via a survey.

NRRM says that more details and engagement opportunities for these projects will follow and ask those interested to follow their social media accounts or subscribe to the webpage to stay updated.