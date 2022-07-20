UPDATE: The North Peace Leisure Pool reopened at 10 a.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool is closed temporarily due to the water service to the building being turned off for an emergency repair.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning announcing the closure, the city’s recreation department added that swimming lessons have been cancelled.

The water service shut down does not include the spray park.

An update will reportedly be given at 10 a.m. on the status of the repairs and closure.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

