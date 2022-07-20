VANCOUVER, B.C. – Local swimmer Ryder Modde placed fourth in both the 50 and 100 metre races at the summer provincials this past weekend in Vancouver.

His times in the two races at the UBC Aquatics Centre last weekend put him in the national rankings for the top 20 competitors aged 12 and under.

According to Inconnu coach Josh Sorensen, Modde is ranked 16th in the 50m breast and 19th in the 100m breast.

The 12-year-old was the only swimmer from the Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club to make the trip down south, despite a few other local swimmers meeting the qualifying standards.

Modde broke three club record distances in breaststroke, placing fourth in the 50 and 100 metre and ninth in the 200 metre.

“Ryder was best able to showcase his efforts and skill in the breaststroke races where he made sure to leave his mark on the competition,” said Sorensen.

“He was within a second of the podium on both of his 4th place finishes as he fought for every inch and millisecond in his race.”

Modde’s performance at the meet showed vast improvement in comparison to winter provincials by qualifying in more events overall and climbing the rankings of each race.

Modde and his two teammates, Kieran Rogers and Mya Waberski, will now take on the BC Summer Games in Prince George this weekend, where they will compete with the best swimmers in the province.