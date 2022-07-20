FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army is currently holding a Christmas in July Food Drive and Fundraiser at both the Thrift Store and Safeway.

Summer Santa is live on location at Safeway to help collect non-perishable food donations for the food bank. They’re also accepting monetary donations to go towards operational costs.

Safeway is selling some pre-packaged hampers that residents can purchase for the food bank, or they can buy non-perishable grocery items from Safeway or other stores in town.

The Salvation Army hopes to fill the food van “right to the roof” if possible.

A food truck is also on location serving hamburgers and drinks by donation.

Emily Cui, FSJ Salvation Army summer student, with the food van. (Shay)

At the Salvation Army Thrift Store, there is a Christmas in July special for today only.

Executive director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army, Jared Braun, says that every purchase will come with a sale. Each customer can draw a sale percentage out of a container.

“You could win anywhere from 5 per cent off your sale, all the way to 75 per cent, and there’s even an opportunity to get the entire purchase for free,” he said.

Braun says that due to everyone feeling the financial pinch right now, they’ve noticed an increase in those utilizing the food bank.

“We’re serving upwards of 50 people a day. Over 600 a month are coming through and requiring our services,” he explained.

“So we are seeing our shelves start to get a little leaner with some of the non-perishable staple type food items.”

Braun would like to thank the community for their continued support.

“Thank you to everybody in our community for supporting our work and partnering when we do these different initiatives. We appreciate the generosity,” he said.