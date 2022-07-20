Volunteers and staff enjoyed celebrating Canada Day with a huge crowd at the museum.

We had 579 people tour our inside exhibits and enjoy our travelling exhibit from the Royal BC Museum, Our Living Languages, which examines what First Nations communities throughout the province are doing to help 34 different languages survive and flourish.

407 people enjoyed our outside buildings and many tried their hands at our photo-based and question-based scavenger hunts and won prizes. Kids and families weren’t the only ones who enjoyed it. We had some enthusiastic teens and adults as well!

It was great to see people learning more about Canada’s history on a local level.

Our Woodlawn Cemetery Tour takes place on Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Meet the man who walked over 800 miles to Fort St. John, a female champion beaver skinner, and Fort St. John’s (and likely Canada’s) first Chinese alderman. Tours are $10 at the cemetery.

Our last cemetery tour of the summer takes place on Friday, August 5th at 7 p.m. at the main cemetery on 100th Aveand focuses on local connections to the Alaska Highway.