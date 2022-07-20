TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will be performing fire hydrant testing on all hydrants in the system starting next Tuesday.

The testing is taking place from July 26th to August 12th. The city will test each hydrant to ensure they are operational and produce enough water flow for fire protection.

When this is happening, the district notes that water pressure may be reduced, and there may be additional sediment or discolouration of the water.

If the water becomes discoloured, the district recommends running an outside tap until it clears up, but this may take up to five minutes.

They also caution residents to keep a safe distance from the hydrants so no one is injured as there is a lot of force and pressure within the water system.

For further questions, residents are encouraged to contact the District of Taylor Public Works at 250-789-3392.