The Peace River Regional District has selected D Baur Mechanical’s proposal for a new exhaust system for the Moberly Lake Fire Department.

D Baur Mechanical, a company based in Fort St. John, proposed to complete the project within the budget at $115,140. It will be able to remove nearly 100 per cent of fumes produced from the point department engines fire up to the point they leave the hall. It also includes updates the electrical system needed to run the exhaust removal apparatus.

This was the only proposal received by the PRRD.

The Moberly Lake Fire Department does not currently have a system that removes the exhaust from the fire apparatus bays. Removing diesel exhaust fumes is important for the health of both firefighters, staff, and visitors.

This lack of equipment was recognized when the department was brought under the umbrella of the regional district, as opposed to a society-operated department. The $125,000 that the project was expected to need was incorporated into the year’s budget.