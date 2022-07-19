FORT NELSON, B.C. – A fluid or gas leak from a well was discovered 65 km south of Fort Nelson and 5 km from the Alaska Highway.

The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission is monitoring the leak, which was announced through the Commission’s Twitter account at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The company handling the pipeline has halted the flow of fluids and will be conducting further work on the site.

The commission advised the public to avoid the area while work is done to mitigate the leak.

This is a developing story.