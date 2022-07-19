FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Environmental Assessment Office has approved BC Hydro’s Site C amended truck hauling plan.

BC Hydro sent a letter to the Peace River Regional District on January 5th, 2021, outlining its plan to haul glacier till from the 85th Avenue Industrial Lands to the dam site when not using its conveyor system.

According to a PRRD release, the district was notified of the EAO’s decision to grant the amendment on July 7th.

BC Hydro requested the amendment to the EAO on March 16th, 2021.

In the late spring of 2021, PRRD responded to a presentation by BC Hydro with recommendations.

BC Hydro said it would haul between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, except during school pick-up and drop-off times.

An assessment showed that 7,600 cubic metres of till would need to be hauled per day by 25 trucks. Estimates show one truck would pass a given location along the route approximately every 30 seconds.

The PRRD has advocated for BC Hydro and the EAO to implement a review process that considers all input and research since the board of directors learned of the contingency plan in January 2021.

PRRD Chair Brad Sperling participated in the EAO’s process for review and lobbied for EAO-led public engagement sessions to keep concerned residents informed.

The details of the Environmental Assessment Certificate can be viewed on the EAO’s Project Information and Collaboration website.