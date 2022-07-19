TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor received a request on Monday to increase the operational budget for its street sweepers.

Ryan Nelson, director of operations, informed the council that the mobile street sweeper in the public works fleet is out of commission and needs many repairs.

The current budget of $3,000 will not cover the repairs needed.

The 2022 street sweeping season has reportedly not started well as a contractor was hired to come in and aid in doing the initial pickup of the winter’s sanding activities.

A mechanic has gone through the sweeper unit and tracked down all the parts and costs required to operate the sweeper. The total is approximately $14,964.

The report says that some costs can not be accurately estimated until they are taken apart.

Additionally, Nelson says some parts may have a three to four-week delivery time.

The current operational budget for this unit is $3,000 and includes all maintenance, brooms and wears, but not fuel.

Costs to date for the 2022 budget are already at $5,508.91, reportedly due to the purchase of extra sweeping wafers, conveyor belt parts, as well as having the mechanic diagnose and track down parts.

The unit was purchased in December 2005 for $40,000 before tax.

The unit averaged 164.1 hours or 20.5 days a year for the last four seasons, which may be why the 1998 vintage machine can still work, states Nelson in the report.

In the 2023 Capital Budget, there is a line item for purchasing a used sweeper set at $90,000.

Nelson spoke with a representative and believes the $90,000 budget may be too low. He also thinks that the availability of a used unit will be slim.

A new unit ranges in price from $325,000 to $425,000 while a used one ranges between $100,000 and $250,000.

Because of the age of the machine, the report says there is a limited chance it will have much of a trade-in value and may need to be sold privately or go to auction.

Staff recommends the current mobile sweeper be repaired by adjusting the operational budget to $23,000, with the additional $20,000 coming out of the anticipated equipment surplus at the end of the 2022 budget year.

Staff further recommends that the sweeper unit be reassessed at the end of the 2023 year to decide if it will be kept for a few more years or sold off once a replacement has been found.