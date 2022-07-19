TAYLOR, B.C. – During a regular council meeting on Monday, the District of Taylor granted NENAS $500 to hold the “CONNECT!” event in October.

The district received the request on June 29th, 2022 to sponsor the CONNECT! First Nations and Industry Forum hosted by the North East Native Advancing Society.

It was recommended that council sponsor the event from the remaining $14,694.36 in the 2022 Grant in Aid allocated funds.

The $500 was agreed upon by council in Monday’s meeting.

The event is a First Nations Community and Industry Forum Appreciation, Awards, and Fundraising Dinner held on October 6th, 2022, at the Pomeroy Hotel.

The First Nations Community and Industry Forum does have limited seating but offers the chance to build and create meaningful connections between industry partners and First Nations community members.

The forum precedes the dinner that starts with a cocktail party, with the appreciation and awards presentation to follow.

Throughout the evening, handmade items will be for sale in the Indigenous Marketplace, items to bid on in the Silent Auction and a 50/50 draw.

The evening finishes with special entertainment.

All proceeds from the evening will go to the NENAS Sponsorship Program that funds many initiatives in the area, such as Pemmican Days, youth camps, pow wows and the Lac St. Anne Pilgrimage.

More information, including sponsorship opportunities, can be found below or on the NENAS website.