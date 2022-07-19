FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cayford family held another barbeque on Saturday to raise awareness and gain signatures to declare May 17th as international DIPG Awareness Day to align with other countries.

This event followed their first Canada Day event, which raised $1,200 for the medical expenses of two local families — the Melvilles and the Nielsens.

The barbecue at Fort City Chrysler last weekend raised $200 that will go towards families the Cayfords sponsor for Christmas, which will be announced closer to that time of year.

Isabelle says the barbeque put them over the 10,000 signature minimum they needed for the Canadian government to look at their proposal.

At the time of writing, there are 10,874 signatures on the petition.

Isabelle’s daughter, Adaura, passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma on July 1st, 2020. For years before her passing, Isabelle and other parents have been trying to get the federal government to declare May 17th as international DIPG Awareness Day to align with other countries.

The Cayfords want to get even more signatures and still have food left over, so they’re hosting another barbecue at Fort City Chrysler on August 13th.

Fort City Chrysler will also host a classic car show from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The barbecue, once again by donation, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The QR code for the petition will be at the event, it can be scanned below or click here to access the online petition.