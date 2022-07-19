FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City staff are hosting a Candidates 101 workshop for anyone interested in running for a spot on the council in the upcoming Municipal General Election in October 2022.

The workshop, planned for August 15th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will cover details of both requirements to run—including eligibility and the nomination process—and the work that a prospective future council member might do, should they be elected. This includes the roles and responsibilities of council, time commitments, remuneration, and the bylaws and procedures they need to know.

Over the election years that the city has held a candidate’s workshop—several now, according to communications coordinator Ryan Harvey—potential candidates have been able to learn about the role they are considering.

“It’s good to provide an opportunity for them to learn about what it means to run for council and, if they were successful in the election, what that would look like for the next term,” Harvey said.

The workshop is for anyone interested—however vaguely—in running for council. Reasons for running can vary but, overall, potential council members want to positively impact their community and get involved in the public systems that have big effects on residents’ lives.

“Local government is the government that provides the services that most people use on an everyday basis,” Harvey explained.

“Roads, water, sewer, recreation, it’s all of those pieces. And so for people that are looking to get involved, this is a good opportunity to do that and make a difference at a local level.”

The information provided in the session is also available online, but the session provides an opportunity for questions and clarifications on the topics.