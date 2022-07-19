FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -The Bouffioux Coulee—a valley that runs from the Alaska Highway on the east side of the city to the Peace River at the Old Fort—is facing erosion that, left unchecked, may cause infrastructure problems for the surrounding areas.

The City of Fort St. John is applying for federal climate change-related disaster funding to remediate the issues and is seeking support for its application from other local governments.

The Fort St. John sewage lagoons and other sewage infrastructure, part of the Alaska Highway, a pipeline, and the homes in the Old Fort Subdivision lie within the coulee and are at risk should the coulee see further erosion. The coulee also serves as stormwater drainage for the city and surrounding areas.

Several solutions to the remediation were workshopped in collaboration with members of local governments, including the District of Taylor and the Peace River Regional District.

The strategy formed last April to address the erosion, landslides, and geohazard risks in the coulee include strategies to mitigate the amount of stormwater that the Bouffioux Coulee handles by diverting some to other channels and upgrading the land around the sewage infrastructure to reduce soil pressure. The plan also includes the construction of a maintenance road and a study of the effect of a debris flood (or, commonly, flash flood) on the Old Fort.

The city intends to present these extensive efforts to fix the slowly disintegrating valley as an application to the federal government’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, a competitive program that supports public infrastructures’ adaptation to climate change risks and disasters.

Federal funding from this program, if received, would cover up to 40 per cent of the costs associated with the solutions proposed.

The District of Taylor agreed to send a letter of support for Fort St. John’s application for the funding, noting that the valley is a shared asset and affects interests that the District shares with the city—including the Peace River, the Site C dam construction site, and NorthRiver Midstream.

The Peace River Regional District also received a request for support from Fort St. John.