DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Charlie Lake and District of Taylor Fire Departments have renewed their mutual aid agreement for the next five years.

The PRRD, which operates the Charlie Lake Fire Department, authorized the renewed agreement in their board meeting on Thursday.

The new agreement includes new fire protection area boundary maps that contain any updates to the boundary made in the last five years. It also includes an automatic renewal for continuing five-year terms unless terminated.

Mutual aid between fire departments commits the organizations to go to one another’s aid should a department determine that a blaze or other emergency cannot be managed by its resources alone.

This agreement allows either Taylor or Charlie Lake to provide a fire engine, tender, or wildland unit plus the firefighters who operate them to assist the other department should they be needed.