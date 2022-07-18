Travel has made its comeback in 2022. Your family might be looking for an exciting vacation destination that includes all the best things about visiting a new place: tasty food, beautiful views, and fascinating history.

If you’re looking for a location for your next trip, look no further than The Last Frontier—better known as Alaska.

The largest and farthest north state in the U.S., Alaska isn’t just some snow-filled tundra. It’s filled with stunning vistas and rich culture.

There are some tips, tricks, and things you should know if you’re planning a trip to Alaska that will make your trip as rewarding and enjoyable as possible.

Getting Around

Because the state is so massive, you might want to rent a car once you arrive. This will allow you to get around to various parts of the state and see all the sights you want, even if they’re spread out.

June, July, and August are the most popular months to visit Alaska, as that’s the most temperate time of year. However, May and September can also be great months to go. If you want to go in the winter, you have a chance to see sights like the Northern Lights or to attend seasonal events like the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

What to Do

Many activities are available in Alaska, depending on what time of year you visit. You can take a hiking day trip or try summiting Denali if you’re more adventurous. Unsurprisingly, skiing and snowboarding are also very popular in Alaska, along with glacier trekking, wildlife viewing, kayaking, and fishing.

If you’re there in the winter, you can try to catch the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis. Be prepared for cold weather if that’s your goal. The best place to see the lights is Alaska’s interior, where temperatures can plummet to -51°C in the winter.

Photo: Vitaly Krivosheev via 123RF

What to Eat

Alaska is known for its seafood, especially salmon. Copper River Salmon is said to be the tastiest, with many people drawing comparisons to Wagyu beef. Other seafood options include halibut and king crab. If you like game, you can find caribou or reindeer in restaurants. As the largest city, Anchorage has some of the best dining in the state, with Glacier Brewhouse serving up seafood and wood-grilled meat. Crow’s Nest offers a 360-degree, bird’s-eye view of the city.

Sights to See

Alaska’s scenery is legendary, and in a large, seemingly endless state. But a few parks and wildlife areas rise above the rest. Hatcher Pass State Management Area in south-central Alaska is excellent for backcountry skiing, snow sports, and hiking. Meanwhile, Spencer Glacier offers a unique experience traversing through ice caves. Kenai Fjords National Park brings together mountains, ice, and ocean and provides the opportunity to kayak in a fjord or try a whale-watching cruise. Near the small town of Valdez, you can book a cruise to Columbia Glacier, where you can see Bridal Veil Falls—the falls freeze into a column of ice during winter!

Planning a trip to Alaska requires a bit more planning than a casual trip to pretty much any other U.S. state, thanks to the state’s size and weather patterns and the Midnight Sun. But those who venture to The Last Frontier will be rewarded with some of the most beautiful scenery and unique experiences the country offers.