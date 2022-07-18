FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fifth annual Colour Me Run has been postponed until September 18th primarily due to a lack of participants.

Kim Van, the event lead, believes this is due to everyone being busy this summer following the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

“Right in between RibFest, and then right after we’ve got the Air Show and right after that we’ve got the Emporer’s Challenge, there’s a lot this summer,” she explained.

Van notes they ended up having more volunteers sign up than participants, so the organizers decided to push the event back in hopes of getting more participants.

The new date also gives runners more time to train and prepare costumes, and the time of year provides better running weather, according to Van.

“September 18th is actually pretty perfect. We’ve just gone back to school, and everybody will be home,” she said.

Registration is still open on Stride and Glide but will now be available until September 15th at 10 p.m.

Late registration has passed, but “late late” registration can still be done at the event on September 18th at the Northern Lights College starting at 9 a.m., and the Race Package pickup at Ernie’s has been moved to September 17th from noon until 3 p.m.

The day will still run the same.

For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.