PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Over the weekend, a few more wildfires started in the Prince George Fire Centre, with the majority being held or already under control.

The most recent fire, started on July 17th by lightning near Cameron River, is currently out of control.

According to the PG Fire Centre, crews are en route to the small fire, which is 0.01 hectares in size.

On July 16th, two fires caused by lightning started near Thetlaandoa started.

The 1.40-hectare fire is under control, and the 4.50-hectare fire is being held.

A bit further south the same day, another lightning-caused fire near Kotcho Lake started. The fire is 5.30 hectares in size and is currently being held.

July 6th saw lightning sparking a fire north of Dall Lake that is now 150 hectares in size and is currently being held.

A 28.35-hectare fire nine miles west of Ingenika is listed as under control. The fire started on June 30th and is suspected to be human-caused.

Also on June 30th, lighting caused a fire near Rabbit River. The 10-hectare fire is being held.

On June 18th, a fire was sparked near Dall Lake, but the cause is still unknown. This 700-hectare fire is currently being held.

The Prince George Fire centre now has nine active wildfires, though most are being held, if not under control.

Provincially, there are 29 active wildfires.