HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – A theft at the Hudson’s Hope Public Works yard this weekend could impact the local fire department’s fire fighting capabilities, according to police.

A break and enter to the yard, located on the 11000 block of Ross Street, was reported to the Hudson’s Hope RCMP on July 16th.

According to the detachment, fuel, jerry cans, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and a red tidy tank were stolen. The Wildland Fire Fighting trailer was also broken into, and more fuel was stolen along with a red Wick-385 water pump and rolls of fire hose.

“It is so disappointing that someone would see a large, well-marked Wild Fire Response trailer, break into it and steal items that make it unusable if needed,” stated Cpl. Rob Gardner, Hudson’s Hope RCMP Detachment Commander.

“This unit was an integral part of assisting a neighbouring community during a wildfire last season, and we are so lucky to have one locally in case of an emergency.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 and cite file 2022-175.