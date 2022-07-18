CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it has reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see it undertake a strategic review of its downstream retail business with the goal of “unlocking shareholder value.”

The agreement will also see three new independent directors join the company’s board.

The U.S.-based investment manager had expressed frustration in April in what it called a recent decline in performance at the energy producer. 

More coming.

