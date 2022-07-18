SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – The Canadian men’s wheelchair basketball team has not only qualified for the 2022 World Championships but is also coming home with some hardware.

Team Canada beat the hosts’ Brazil 56-46 Monday morning to earn bronze at the 2022 Americas Cup in Sao Paulo.

The men were led by Nik Goncin, who had a game-high 33 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Colin Higgins added 11 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Fort St. John’s Bo Hedges had two points, one rebound and one assist in the medal game.

The Canadian squad punched their ticket to the 2022 World Championships after a 77-73 win over Colombia on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Hedges put up six points and one assist in the win.

“It feels great to have that punched and have that step checked off on the path,” said Hedges.

The team were dropped out of the gold medal game after a 66-53 loss to Argentina on Sunday.

Hedges finished the tournament with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Canadian women went undefeated throughout the tournament, beating the United States for gold 76-58 on Monday.