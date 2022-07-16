DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP responded to shots fired from a vehicle at a residence resulting in pursuit and arrest.

On Saturday July 16th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 pm the Dawson Creek RCMP attended a priority call of shots fired from a vehicle at a residence in the area of 118th Avenue and 12th Street, Dawson Creek.

The vehicle in question was believed to be occupied by four individuals. The vehicle was located a short distance away with only one male situated in the driver seat. Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it fled at a high rate of speed. Several police vehicles pursued the vehicle as it attempted to evade police.

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop after the driver attempted to cross the railway tracks and immobilized the vehicle North of 15th Street and Alaska Avenue.

The lone driver fled on foot and was tracked by several police officers including B.C. Highway Patrol and the Canine Unit.

As a result of patrols from several members and a canine track, the driver was located and subsequently arrested on a number of outstanding warrants and new charges.

The investigation is ongoing, however the Dawson Creek RCMP believe there are three outstanding suspects.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted act and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting that anyone with surveillance or dash camera footage that may have captured the initial shooting in the area of 118th Avenue and 12th Street or the pursuit to contact police.