DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Adeline Kelly building, a large exhibition building at the North Peace Fall Fair Grounds, will see an inspection later this summer to determine the cost of upgrading the building to classify for a permit as a storage facility.

The engineer’s visit may also determine the cost of upgrading the building to a public assembly venue and allow it to fulfill its original purpose—hosting the exhibits presented during the fair and the crowds that view them.

Whether or not this more extensive inspection is performed depends on the quote provided by the engineering firm making the visit this August. Once the price for the inspection is confirmed, the regional district will decide if it will be done.

Neither of the options examined—an upgrade to a storage space alone or a far more extensive upgrade—will begin before the 2022 Annual North peace Fall Fair.

As a stopgap measure, the PRRD board has committed to providing funding to rent a tent large enough to hold the exhibits presented at the fair this year.

The fall fair usually rents two 20’ x 20’ dining tents. The PRRD’s commitment adds a 40’x 40’ pole tent with a 20’ pole tent extension at $4,703. The funding comes out of the various regional district park properties’ miscellaneous budget.

The Adeline Kelly building was built in 2014 and has been used as a major part of the annual North Peace Fall Fair since its construction.

An issue with building permitting, discovered last year during plans to build an extension, has deemed the building unfit for use either as a storage facility or a public occupancy building.

Though arrangements have been made for this year’s fall fair, the future of the Adeline Kelly building—and the appearance of the North Peace Fall Fair’s operations in the future—still hangs in the balance.