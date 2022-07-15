WONOWON, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District wants more information about electric vehicle chargers proposed in Wonowon, and will invite BC Hydro to send a delegation to further explain its plans.

Discussing the item at their July 14 board meeting, directors agreed clarity is needed on the project, after receiving a May 30 letter from BC Hydro’s EV program engineer, Andreea Toma.

In the letter, Toma says the project is part of the utility’s mandate to remove barriers for the adoption of electric vehicles as part of the province’s CleanBC plan, which targets greenhouse gas emissions.

“I would like your assistance to identify potential retail businesses with parking lots or easily accessible parking areas that may be suitable to host installation of EV fast chargers in and around the Wonowon community,” Toma wrote, who also offered to appear as a delegation.

PRRD board chair Brad Sperling said the letter wasn’t clear about BC Hydro’s objective and wanted a better explanation of what’s being asked of the board.

Tyra Henderson, the regional district’s corporate officer, said the request is similar to ones from the Northern Development Initiative Trust, which often ask for PRRD endorsement to obtain grant funding for projects.

“What they’re asking us for is an indication of support for the concept,” she said. “It’s a funding application for them to I don’t know who. If we don’t endorse it, it’s like NDIT: it doesn’t go any further.”

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman noted the board is unfamiliar with the businesses in Wonowon, nor are they responsible for issuing business licenses there. She suggested inviting Toma to speak with the board as the best way to clear things up.

“Perhaps they’re not aware that we don’t have business licenses,” she said. “We don’t know all the businesses that are operating, we don’t know who the owners are, and so I think we just need to indicate that this is unclear.”