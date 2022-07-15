FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The community continues to support Eric Coulam, including Olive Tree, now offering $2 per meal sold towards his bucket list.

The staff at Olive Tree is also donating a cake and food to Coulam.

Madhu with Olive Tree says that one of Coulam’s friends reached out to them to help, and after some research into Coulam’s story, they decided to do so.

“We just decided to help his bucket list however we can,” Madhu explained.

“We are in business because of this community. It’s only the right thing to put back into the community.”

Madhu says he wants to emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses and encourages people to support local vendors at the Energetic County Fair.

“Come by and support us, also helping support Eric.”

A close friend started Coulam’s bucket list after he made the difficult choice to opt for medical assistance in dying.

Coulam made the choice after a years-long struggle with his health.

For updated information on Coulam, visit his Facebook page, Eric’s Army or the GoFundMe page.

Direct donations can be made to ecoulam13@gmail.com.