FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Regional Airport is conducting a short user survey and is looking for feedback from the community.

The survey is only five questions long and includes the average times a person uses the airport a year, their priorities at the airport, additional feedback options and the airport’s impact on the communities near the airport.

The last question is to fill in the participant’s name and email to be entered into a draw for a $300 gift card to WestJet or Air Canada, but eligible winners must be over 19 and a BC resident.

The survey states that the winner will be selected randomly and contacted directly.

The survey closes on August 15th at 5 p.m. PST.