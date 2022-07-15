Your perfect bestfriend has arrived at Movies in the Park brought to you by Fort St John Co-Op & Butler Farm Equipment presents: Rons Gone Wrong.

On August 5th you and the fam can get comfy and watch what it’s like to have the perfect best friend.

Free popcorn will be provided by North Peace Savings & Credit Union.

No tickets are required. Just come down to Centennial Park on August 5th at 7 PM.

Fort St. John Co-op and Butler Farm Equipment present Movie in the Park is sponsored by DGS Astro Paving, Burger King , Backcountry , Home Hardware, Trican Well Service & Rip’s Shoe Re-Nu.

