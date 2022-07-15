On this episode of Moose Talks,

We caught up with Paul van Nostrand, the President of the Fort St. John Flyers Senior Hockey Club. It’s been some time since the Flyers played a game, due to a hiatus and COVID-19 restrictions, but he’s dropping by with some positive news for next season.

Then, we talked with Dr. Glynnis Hood, an expert on beavers. We discussed how the semi-aquatic mammals interact with humans since a beaver dam giving way was blamed for the washout on the Alaska Highway north of Coal River.