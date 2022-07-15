ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The North Peace 4-H Achievement Days took place the weekend of July 9th and 10th, with many members of the club bringing home some hard-earned medals and awards.

“Our North Peace District Achievement Days were a huge success. All the 4-H members in the district came out and enjoyed a beautiful weekend showcasing the projects they have been working hard on this past year,” said Angela Briltz, the Lakeshore 4-H Club Swine Leader.

Kicking off the day on Saturday was the 9 a.m. swine show, followed by the tractor and soils presentations starting at 9:30 a.m.

Lenard Pugh and his Market Hog, Patrick Drschiwiski behind the cart. – Angela Briltz, Lakeshore 4-H Club Swine Leader.

Both the horse show and the sheep show started at 10 a.m., and at 2 p.m., the beef show began.

On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the dog show and the beef show started, followed by the horse show at 10 a.m.

Grace Trask – Angela Briltz, Lakeshore 4-H Club Swine Leader.

The Sheep Parade was at 1 p.m., followed by the presentation of awards at 3 p.m. and the sale of swing, sheep and beef began at 5 p.m.

Natalia Carroll and her costumed sheep. – Sara Carroll

A few members also presented a pair of science projects, one touching on soil and the other about tractor safety. Luke Archambeault, Maria Hansen, Erik Hansen and Jaden Meyer all won awards for their part.

“All of our leaders, members and their families would like to send out a huge thank you to all of our supporters, sponsors and buyers. Without them, none of it would be possible,” Briltz said.

Trophies & Awards:

Grand Champion Steer: Jennifer Bell

Reserve Champion Steer: Melissa Dyck

Honourable Mentions for Grand Champion Steer Class: Kaylee Wiebe, Wren Shipley, Arlee Newsham, Joelle Shipley, Jaida Morton, Bailey Fell, Piper Masse, Grace Trask, Jessie Giesbrecht, Sarah Trask

Top Home-Grown Steer of the Show: Jennifer Bell

Grand Champion Heifer: Brooklyn Morton

Reserve Champion Heifer: Jessie Giesbrecht

Grand Champion 2 Yr Old Cow/Calf: Payton Briltz

Reserve Champion 2 Yr Old Cow/Calf: Grace Trask

Grand Champion Mature Cow/Calf: Rheana Gilbert

Grand Champion Female of the Show: Rheana Gilbert

Reserve Champion Female of the Show: Payton Briltz

Grand Champion Pen of 3 Steers: Green Valley 4H Club

Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Steers: Wonowon 4H Club

Steer with the Highest Average Daily Gain: Ross Kishkan

Top Junior Groomer Keeper: Sariya Wiebe

Top Intermediate Groomer Keeper: Donovan Snider

Top Senior Groomer: Jessie Giesbrecht

Top Overall Groomer: Donovan Snider

Top Junior Showman: Caitlyn Kelly

Top Intermediate Showman: Donovan Snider

Top Senior Showman: Jessie Giesbrecht

Top Overall Showman: Donovan Snider

Herdsman of the Day Keeper: Rheana Gilbert

Best Dressed Club: Silver Willow 4H Club

Best Barn Display: Silver Willow 4H Club

Best Angus Sired Female of the Show: Atalya Clay

Best Angus Sired Steer of the Show: Jennifer Bell

The Angus Sired Steer with the Highest Rate of Gain: Arlee Newsham

Best Simmental Sired Female of the Show: Rheana Gilbert

Best Simmental Sired Steer of the Show: Melissa Dyck

The Simmental Sired Steer with Highest Rate of Gain: Ross Kishkan

The pamphlet with the full details of the show, including sponsors, can be viewed below: