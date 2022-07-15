ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The North Peace 4-H Achievement Days took place the weekend of July 9th and 10th, with many members of the club bringing home some hard-earned medals and awards.
“Our North Peace District Achievement Days were a huge success. All the 4-H members in the district came out and enjoyed a beautiful weekend showcasing the projects they have been working hard on this past year,” said Angela Briltz, the Lakeshore 4-H Club Swine Leader.
Kicking off the day on Saturday was the 9 a.m. swine show, followed by the tractor and soils presentations starting at 9:30 a.m.
Both the horse show and the sheep show started at 10 a.m., and at 2 p.m., the beef show began.
On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the dog show and the beef show started, followed by the horse show at 10 a.m.
The Sheep Parade was at 1 p.m., followed by the presentation of awards at 3 p.m. and the sale of swing, sheep and beef began at 5 p.m.
A few members also presented a pair of science projects, one touching on soil and the other about tractor safety. Luke Archambeault, Maria Hansen, Erik Hansen and Jaden Meyer all won awards for their part.
“All of our leaders, members and their families would like to send out a huge thank you to all of our supporters, sponsors and buyers. Without them, none of it would be possible,” Briltz said.
Trophies & Awards:
- Grand Champion Steer: Jennifer Bell
- Reserve Champion Steer: Melissa Dyck
- Honourable Mentions for Grand Champion Steer Class: Kaylee Wiebe, Wren Shipley, Arlee Newsham, Joelle Shipley, Jaida Morton, Bailey Fell, Piper Masse, Grace Trask, Jessie Giesbrecht, Sarah Trask
- Top Home-Grown Steer of the Show: Jennifer Bell
- Grand Champion Heifer: Brooklyn Morton
- Reserve Champion Heifer: Jessie Giesbrecht
- Grand Champion 2 Yr Old Cow/Calf: Payton Briltz
- Reserve Champion 2 Yr Old Cow/Calf: Grace Trask
- Grand Champion Mature Cow/Calf: Rheana Gilbert
- Grand Champion Female of the Show: Rheana Gilbert
- Reserve Champion Female of the Show: Payton Briltz
- Grand Champion Pen of 3 Steers: Green Valley 4H Club
- Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Steers: Wonowon 4H Club
- Steer with the Highest Average Daily Gain: Ross Kishkan
- Top Junior Groomer Keeper: Sariya Wiebe
- Top Intermediate Groomer Keeper: Donovan Snider
- Top Senior Groomer: Jessie Giesbrecht
- Top Overall Groomer: Donovan Snider
- Top Junior Showman: Caitlyn Kelly
- Top Intermediate Showman: Donovan Snider
- Top Senior Showman: Jessie Giesbrecht
- Top Overall Showman: Donovan Snider
- Herdsman of the Day Keeper: Rheana Gilbert
- Best Dressed Club: Silver Willow 4H Club
- Best Barn Display: Silver Willow 4H Club
- Best Angus Sired Female of the Show: Atalya Clay
- Best Angus Sired Steer of the Show: Jennifer Bell
- The Angus Sired Steer with the Highest Rate of Gain: Arlee Newsham
- Best Simmental Sired Female of the Show: Rheana Gilbert
- Best Simmental Sired Steer of the Show: Melissa Dyck
- The Simmental Sired Steer with Highest Rate of Gain: Ross Kishkan
The pamphlet with the full details of the show, including sponsors, can be viewed below: