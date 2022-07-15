FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After three years, the Fort St. John Flyers are returning to the ice.

On Friday, the hockey club’s president Paul Van Nostrand announced on Moose Talks that the Flyers will be competing this season.

The club went on hiatus in 2019 due to a lack of players, and then the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Van Nostrand says that in 2019, the Flyers had discovered a few players retired, and some were moving away, affecting the team.

Eventually, the organization decided to skip the 2019 season.

“We had two or three training camps with a poor turnout,” he explained.

Van Nostrand says a lack of players isn’t uncommon in seniors hockey.

“I’ve always said you gotta have 25 guys on your roster to know that you’re gonna have 18 to get on the bus to go somewhere,” he said.

Once the pandemic began and vaccine mandates were implemented, Van Nostrand says he knew they wouldn’t have enough players again, which ended up being correct.

Several teams in the area are returning this season, and Van Nostrand says he’s feeling pretty confident after having conversations with previous players and volunteers.

“I’ll follow up some more this weekend, but I felt pretty good after last weekend’s calls that we’re gonna be in okay shape,” he said.

Van Nostrand adds that they have booked the ice time at the North Peace Arena.

“Come late September, early October, we’ll have a training camp, and the league will start around November.”

Watch the full interview below: