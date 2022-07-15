FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a year of work with funding provided by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the city’s director of community services and Urban Matters presented an update to Fort St. John City Council.

One of the biggest achievements of this funding? The Warming Centre, which shut down last month but may be replaced or reopened in September.

The Warming Centre, managed by Community Bridge, accounted for $265,000 of the $446,775 that the UBCM’s Strengthening Communities’ Services program provided in 2021 to lease, supply, and staff the space.

The upcoming year has seen a new application to the UBCM’s grant with a significantly smaller budget. Less funding was available this year than last, Julianne Kucheran with Urban Matters informed council.

Though the new application is for $259,280, the entirety of that amount—should it be granted—is earmarked for the Warming Centre’s eight month lease, staff salaries, supplies, and management.

“The plan is to still have a Warming Centre,” Kucheran said.

If the funding is granted, conversations will need to happen to determine who and how the project will be staffed for the upcoming winter.

During the five months it was open, from January to the beginning of June, the centre provided a safe, warm space for 15-20 clients per day. Laundry and showers were available and often used by guests, and hot food was available every Saturday.

The staff could also provide referrals to other services, including addictions and mental health care.

According to Kucheran, one of the organizational minds and part of the project’s leadership, the centre’s existence made big differences in the lives of people who needed it.

“Clients that were using the space were thrilled,” Kucheran said. “They shared that it had made a very positive impact in their lives.”

Making that difference was a team effort. Nonprofits and social agencies in the area came together to make the service happen, Kucheran explained. It also garnered nothing but positive responses from the rest of the community.

“The community seemed to rally behind this and really get it,” she said.

Respite from frigid temperatures is a universally understood necessity in northern cities.

“We only got positive feedback and saw positive outcomes from a community perspective. It was really nice to see.”

Businesses downtown also saw their vestibules used as makeshift shelters less with a space providing better care open nearby. The RCMP received fewer calls to the area, as well.

The remainder of the UBCM funding last year went to several other social programs committed to helping those at risk of homelessness or escaping domestic violence.

Short term hotel rooms managed by the Women’s Resource Society were able to support 22 families last year and help connect them to resources.

The Women’s Resource Society also expanded Skye’s Place, which provided five families with a 12 month subsidy for rent in Fort St. John and half a housing coordinator’s wage to find additional units.