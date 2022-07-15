FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council authorized the mayor and corporate officer to sign a five year agreement with Freedom Mobile Inc. to license a small piece of land for access and utility rights for a telecommunications tower on Monday.

The licensed area is about ten metres by ten metres on a piece of property owned by the city along Northern Lights Drive. 

Freedom Mobile, for free and unrestricted access to the licensed area, will pay the city $12,000.00 per year in equal monthly installments. 

The agreement term begins on the first day of the month once the telecommunication equipment installation is complete. The five-year term also has three automatic extension terms of five years apiece—twenty years in total. 

Grace Giesbrecht

