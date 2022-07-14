SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – The Canadian men’s wheelchair basketball squad lost their first game at the Americas Cup on Wednesday in Brazil.

The team was defeated by the hosts 66-52.

By halftime, Canada’s men’s team was behind seven points at 37-30, but in the final quarter, Brazil out-scored them, gaining a 14-point lead.

“They got a little bit of a streak again, and they started hitting a few shots, and then we missed a couple of real easy shots that we normally hit, and then we couldn’t stay with their streak,” said Fort St. John product Bo Hedges.

“Then, they put a bit of a gap.”

Hedges ended the game with four points, five rebounds and one assist.

“I think we did a lot of things that we had planned to do; defensively, we limited a couple of their main threats that we had talked about,” Hedges said.

“Then offensively, we ran a lot of things that we’ve been practicing, but shots didn’t really fall for us today, and most of them were shots that we like to take, so we expect to hit those tomorrow, and I think we will. We also kept our turnovers down – those are the keys which give us a chance to win the game – today it just didn’t work out.”

Canada’s men’s team faces Argentina on Thursday evening.