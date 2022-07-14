FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The median income in Fort St. John in 2020 was $51,600, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, 15,960 residents were surveyed — 8,200 men and 7,760 women.

The median income for men in Fort St. John in 2020 was $69,500, while women made $39,200.

In 2015, the average income of Fort St John residents was $48,850, with 15,055 people surveyed — 7,815 men and 7,240 women.

The average income of male residents in 2015 was $70,377, while female residents made $34,044.

Across the Peace region in 2020, the average median income was $48,000, with 45,885 people surveyed. A total of 23,500 men were surveyed with a median income totalling $65,500, while 22,390 women were surveyed with a median income of $36,800.

In 2015, the median income in the Peace was $46,665 with 46,635 residents surveyed —24,090 male residents and 22,540 female residents.

The average income in 2015 for men in the Peace was $63,650, while women in the Peace had a median income of $30,714.

According to a report by the Canadian Press, British Columbians saw higher median incomes in 2020 due to job losses in low-income sectors. Statistics Canada says this is because those who didn’t earn income are not reflected in median income calculations.

Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.