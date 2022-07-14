DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is planning to ask neighbouring First Nations if they are interested in positions representing their communities on the Health Care Scholarship Committee board.

The district will also reach out to the First Nations Health Authority to gauge its interest in joining Northern Health and different post-secondary institutions in a collaborative capacity.

The plan to do so comes in the wake of recent alterations to the terms of reference of the committee that handles the regional district’s distribution of health care scholarships. These changes, put in place on January 14th, 2021, changed the committee from four members to six.

The role of the committee is not limited to decisions on to whom healthcare scholarships (including both those to medical and nursing students) are awarded, though this is certainly part of its mandate.

The committee also implements board initiatives to recruit and retain healthcare professionals in the Peace River region, manages the scholarship budget and applications, and makes healthcare-related recommendations to the board, including shifting or resizing scholarship programs as needed.

The original motion, passed in November 2020, suggested the healthcare scholarship board expand to include more members and also suggested the inclusion of Indigenous representatives.

When the expansion resurfaced in January 2021, according to the PRRD report, there was no move to add Indigenous representatives to the committee.