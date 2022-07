KISTKATINAW, B.C. – A suspected human-caused wildfire that started near the Kistkatinaw bridge Wednesday morning is now under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Crews are currently at the site of the fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, the fire is 0.2 hectares large and located northeast of the Kiskatinaw bridge.

Currently, there are six fires burning in the Prince George Fire Centre region and 17 active in the province.