ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The youngest residents of Doig River First Nation are gearing up for summer safely and stylishly this year after the Fort St. John RCMP Indigenous Policing Section, along with North River Midstream, hosted a bike rodeo in the community.

New bicycles and helmets were brought into the community to help the local kids kick off the season. Teresa Thielen, a youth support worker at Doig River First Nation, brought in the RCMP and North River Midstream to make the event happen.

The RCMP officers at the event taught the kids and parents in attendance about sizing bikes and helmets, using gears on some of the bikes, and helped kids understand the rules of the road and hand signals.

“Thanks to our IPS officers who provided the safety portion of the event, Doig truly appreciated their time and effort,” said Thielen.

Several different bikes for different ages and skill levels were provided to the students attending the rodeo—along with helmets to match.

“It was UUJO [‘good’ in Beaver language],” said Constable Nataline Cooke, IPS officer. It was great to see the kids learn bike safety and have a fun time doing it.”