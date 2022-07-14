SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – The Canadian men’s wheelchair basketball squad won their latest game over Argentina in the Americas Cup in Brazil.

The game closed out at 60-57, with Bo Hedges leading the team in points with 15. The Fort St. John product also grabbed two rebounds in the final round-robin play of the 2022 IWBF World Championships qualifier.

The Canadian squad went into the second quarter with a 17-11 lead, which they held onto the entire game.

Eventually, Argentina was able to close the gap, with Canada winning by three points.

Thursday’s win comes after Team Canada’s dropped the tournament opener against Brazil on Wednesday.

Team Canada is currently in first place in the Group B standings.

Brazil and Argentina are set to go head-to-head on Friday. The result of the contest will shape the upcoming playoff round.