VICTORIA, B.C. – The Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) and Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. (CGL) have entered into a compliance agreement to protect waterways along the CGL pipeline route, according to a release from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The announcement comes after the project received two fines worth over $240,000 this year for erosion and sediment control issues.

According to the agreement, CGL must follow more proactive measures to control erosion and sedimentation for all new construction along the route.

The EAO’s release states that the measures outlined in the agreement are intended to protect sensitive wetlands and waterways from sedimentation caused by erosion.

The EAO says sedimentation can negatively impact fish, habitat, wildlife and other important values.

Under the agreement, CGL will reportedly be required to enhance staff training and have more qualified leadership on site to oversee construction.

CGL must also develop a comprehensive, detailed erosion and sediment management plan for all new construction that prioritizes erosion prevention.

An independent erosion and sediment-control expert approved by the EAO must agree to these plans before ground can be broken.

On-site inspections by an independent expert and ongoing maintenance to prevent erosion and control sediment will also continue in all project areas, the release states.

Failure to comply with the agreement can reportedly escalate to enforcement action, including stop-work orders by the Environment and Climate Change Strategy minister.

This compliance agreement is the first under Section 55 of the 2018 Environmental Assessment Act, which provided enhanced measures to monitor and enforce compliance with the specific conditions required by the EAO for each environmental assessment certificate.

This agreement applies to approximately 100 kilometres of the 670-kilometre pipeline where construction has not begun, though existing requirements under the environmental assessment certificate for erosion and sediment control apply to all activity along the route.

In spring 2022, inspections of sites under construction uncovered several issues of non-compliance with erosion and sediment-control requirements that still must be addressed by CGL. The EAO is considering further financial penalties due to these issues.

The project will continue to be monitored by the EAO to ensure potential environmental impacts are mitigated, the release states.

EAO compliance and enforcement officers, as well as independent erosion and sediment-control auditors, will conduct ongoing inspections of construction.

Since the project began in 2018, more than 50 inspections have been carried out.

The pipeline will connect natural gas facilities west of Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat, which is also under construction.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, when a project goes through the environmental assessment process and receives a certificate containing legally binding requirements, the certificate must be followed for the project’s life.

The requirements help mitigate a project’s potential environmental, social, cultural, health and economic impacts.

Continuing compliance oversight, such as inspections and enforcement action, the ministry says ensure projects are designed, built, operated and decommissioned or reclaimed in compliance with these requirements.

For more information about the Coastal GasLink project, visit the EAO’s webpage.

For more information about the environmental assessment process, click here.