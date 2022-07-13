FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Underground utility maintenance within the North Peace Airport subdivision will result in reduced water pressure starting Monday.

The Peace River Regional District is notifying residents of the area that Knappett Industries will be conducting maintenance work from July 15th to July 29th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The district says that due to the water main’s location to the sanitary sewer main, the water pressure will be reduced during this time.

The pressure reduction will impact nine residential properties.