FAIRVIEW, ALTA – Fairview RCMP is requesting the public’s help locating a missing man known to frequent Dawson Creek.

Dason Wayne Rory Paul, 20, was last seen on July 1, 2022, on 113 street in Fairview. RCMP say their efforts to locate Dason have been unsuccessful, and officers are concerned for his wellbeing.

Dason is described as 6’1” tall, 249 lbs, with brown eyes, short black hair, and a heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a long black ripped t-shirt, dirty and baggy grey sweatpants and boots.

Police say Dason has no ties to the Fairview area but has been known to travel to Dawson Creek and Morinville, Alberta.

Those with any information about Dason’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fairview at 780-835-4031 or their local police detachment.

Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.