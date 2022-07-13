FAIRVIEW, ALTA – Fairview RCMP is requesting the public’s help locating a missing man known to frequent Dawson Creek.

Dason Wayne Rory Paul, 20, was last seen on July 1, 2022, on 113 street in Fairview. RCMP say their efforts to locate Dason have been unsuccessful, and officers are concerned for his wellbeing.

Dason is described as 6’1” tall, 249 lbs, with brown eyes, short black hair, and a heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a long black ripped t-shirt, dirty and baggy grey sweatpants and boots.

Police say Dason has no ties to the Fairview area but has been known to travel to Dawson Creek and Morinville, Alberta.

Those with any information about Dason’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fairview at 780-835-4031 or their local police detachment.