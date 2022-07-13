VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has confirmed that the village of Queen Charlotte on Haida Gwaii will be renamed back to its former ancestral name.

The village council submitted a proposal to go back to the name Daajing Giids, pronounced DAW’-jing-GEEDS’, after nearly half the residents approved the change, prompting a unanimous vote from councillors.

Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen says in a release that names of places hold significance and he commends the council for working with the Haida Nation to bring forward an important act of reconciliation.

Village Mayor Kris Olsen says the name change has been a gift and an opportunity to make things right and show respect to the Haida Nation.

He says council has embraced its responsibility and come through on the right side of a historic moment.

Olsen has said Daajing Giids means common hat village, or a working Haida hat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press