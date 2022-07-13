FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind residents that there is an online option for reporting specific crimes.

In a release, the detachment says that residents with a valid email address can use the online crime reporting tool to report less serious crimes that occur when there is no suspect or witness and follow-up by an officer is not needed.

Residents will receive file numbers immediately for their records and insurance.

The Fort St. John RCMP initially announced the launch of the online crime reporting tool in May of 2020. Since then, the tool has been used to report 22 files in 2020, 14 in 2021 and 16 so far in 2022.

Residents can report these crimes online:

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000;

Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000;

Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property;

Theft of bicycle under $5,000;

Theft under $5,000;

Theft from a vehicle under $5,000;

Lost property;

A driving complaint that is not in progress (such as speeding, distracted driving, failing to follow road signs, etc.).

To ensure that only less serious crimes are reported, they must also follow these conditions:

No witnesses or suspects;

Item(s) lost or stolen must be less than $5,000;

Vandalized property or vehicle will cost less than $5,000 to repair;

No items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals;

Follow-up by a police officer must not be required.

The crime reporting tool will not be able to create a file if there are witnesses or suspects for the crime or if the lost or stolen items involve personal identity or firearms.

“ The online crime reporting tool gives residents of the North Peace an alternative format to report less serious crimes, freeing up frontline officers to focus on more serious calls, potentially improving overall response times and safety throughout the North Peace ,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Fort St John RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The Crime Reporting Tool in Fort St. John can be accessed here.