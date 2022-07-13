FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking the public for help identifying two suspects after a break and enter at the Fort St. John Co-op Cardlock.

Police received a report about the break-in at around 2 a.m. on July 9th at 7315 100th Avenue.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, according to the detachment.

The two suspects broke a window to gain entry into the building and allegedly stole cigarettes and two safes. Mounties say one safe and parts of the second have been recovered.

A description of one of the suspect’s vehicles led police to locate an abandoned 1977 flatbed GMC 3500 pickup truck. Police say the vehicle had been stolen earlier that night at approximately 1:35 a.m. from Pro Street Automotive at 6923 87A Avenue.

The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone who can identify the suspects or has additional information about either of these incidents, including possible overnight dash cam video of either area, to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.