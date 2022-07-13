FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cayford family is hosting another barbeque to raise DIPG awareness this Saturday following their event on Canada Day that raised $1,200.

The event, sponsored by Fort City Chrysler and organized by the Cayford family, took place from 11 a.m. at Tenacious Detail. The event was held near Centennial Park but had no association with city’s Canada Day celebration.

“It could have been so much busier if we were right with the action, but we’re okay with that because it was the first one we did alone,” Isabelle Cayford explained.

“So, it was perfectly done.”

Cayford says the family, Tenacious Detail and Fort City Chrysler put together this annual event to remember her daughter Adaura, raise awareness, and fundraise for other kids in the community.

Adaura passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma on July 1st, 2020. For years prior to her passing, Isabelle and other parents have been trying to get the federal government to declare May 17th as international DIGP Awareness Day to align with other countries.

The City of Fort St. John has already declared recognition of the day and lit up the Centennial Park stage on May 17th.

Last year, a national ePetition received around 4,000 signatures, but it wasn’t enough, as they need 10,000 for the Canadian government to review the petition.

Before the event, they were at 5,000 signatures, and now, they have 9,300.

“We want more than [10,0000] but need [10,000] for them to look at it,” Isabelle explained.

They have until August 17th to get the remaining signatures needed.

The initial plan for the funds raised through the barbeque on Canada Day was to dole out a portion to families in the community.

Tegan Nielsen was going to receive some of the funds for her medical expenses, Alara Melville would receive a portion for her and her family’s medical expenses, and the remaining amount would stay with the Cayford family to sponsor a couple of families this Christmas.

Now, because they are doing another barbeque, they gave half to the Melville family and half to the Nielsen family. The money raised at the barbeque this Saturday will be kept for the families the Cayfords sponsor for Christmas.

The next barbeque will be on July 17th at Fort City Chrysler from around 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. if they can. The online petition will be available at the event and can also be accessed using the QR code below.